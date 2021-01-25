Big Island police seek person of interest in Waikoloa assault

HILO, Hawaii (KHOn2) — Big island police are searching for a person of interest in connection with an assault at a Waikoloa hotel.

Police were able to get this picture of the person of interest.

Police say just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 22, 2021, the victim was assaulted by an unidentified suspect, and had his cellphone damaged.

Police believe the suspect is a man 35 to 45 years old with a stocky build and tattoos on his legs and chest.

Anyone with information can call South Kohala Patrol Officer Robert Ayau, via email at Robert.Ayau@hawaiicounty.gov, or at the South Kohala police station at (808) 887-3080.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.