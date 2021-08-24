Big Island police searching for theft suspects wearing kabuki masks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking the public to help them identify two suspects seen in surveillance video stealing a hydraulic jack hammer.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a residence in Ainaloa. Video shows the suspects wearing full face Japanese “kabuki type” masks removing the large tool.

The suspects were seen operating a white, early 2000 model, lifted Dodge pickup truck with a primer black hood and off-road tires.

(Courtesy: Hawaii Island Police)

Police said the vehicle and suspects may have been involved in other unrelated incidents in Hawaiian Paradise Park, Ainaloa, and Hawaiian Beaches.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Officer Scott Hammons at (808) 965-2716, via email at Scott.Hammons@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.