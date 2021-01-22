Big Island police searching for owner of adrift kayak

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of an adrift two-person kayak that was found in waters off of Makuhona Beach Park and Lapakahi State park in December, 2020.

An initial search conducted by the Hawaii Fire Department did not find anyone in distress and there have been no reports of missing persons since the kayak was found on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

Police will hold onto the kayak for 45 days — as with all found property cases without identifiers on the item — to see if any reports come in. The vessel is described as a red and yellow Tropic II kayak.

Anyone with information regarding the rightful owner of the kayak is asked to call officer Justin Cabanting at (808)-899-6540 or email Justin.Cabanting@hawaiicounty.gov.