Big Island police searching for ‘dangerous’ inmate last seen in Hilo area

HILO (KHON2) — Big Island police are looking for an inmate from Hilo who escaped from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center sometime between 8 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

According to officials, Keahi Sale was last seen in the Puueo Street area in Hilo around 11:30 p.m. Friday. At the time, he was wearing a white sweatshirt and tan-colored shorts.

Sale is described as local with tan skin, brown eyes and black hair. He is also around 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 155 pounds, officials said.

He was discovered as missing around 10:25 p.m. during a headcount. Officials reported he is serving time for burglary, terroristic threatening, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Police said Sale should be considered “dangerous” and the public should not approach him. Anyone with information on his location is urged to call 911 immediately. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.