Big Island police searching for armed suspect following domestic dispute in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are searching for a 25-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection to a domestic dispute in Kurtistown on Friday, Oct. 22.

According to police, the dispute involved gunshots at a home on Pohaku Drive.

Just before 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene where they learned Brendon Hironaka and a female relative were involved in a verbal dispute, which turned physical. Police said Hironaka allegedly threw miscellaneous items at her, grabbed her neck and slammed her head numerous times against various items in the home.

Hironaka then allegedly took control of a 25-caliber semi-auto pistol from the female relative and shot it several times near her. Police said he left with the firearm and was last seen driving away in a 2002 white Toyota Camry bearing license plate ZGR420.

Hironaka, of Puna, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police advise the public to not approach Hironaka if they see him.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has information on Hironaka’s whereabouts, is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Corina Mclellan at (808) 961-2373. Det. Mclellan may also be reached at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.