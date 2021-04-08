Big Island police searching for 4 suspects who stole 21 bottles of whisky

File – Security footage photos of the four suspects involved in grocery store thefts on the Big Island, Hawaii, April 5, 2021.(Hawaii Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying four people who allegedly stole a total of 21 bottles of whisky in two separate thefts at grocery stores in Waimea and Waikoloa on Monday, April 5.

A dark-colored Nissan Frontier with black rims was used by the four suspects to flee both crimes, according to police.

Police said, four people entered a Waikoloa grocery store between 6:25 and 6:68 p.m. Monday and collectively removed 18 bottles of Crown Royal whisky. The suspects then left the store without paying.

All four suspects got into the Nissan Frontier and fled the area after being confronted by store employees.

According to police, a Waimea grocery store reported four suspects stole three bottles of Crown Royal whisky at 7:50 p.m. Monday. The suspects then fled the area in the Nissan Frontier, police said.

Both grocery stores reported the separate crimes to police on Tuesday, April 6.

South Kohala police officers reviewed the security footage at the Waimea grocery store and confirmed the thefts were committed by the same four suspects.

Police describe the suspects as two men and two women. The men are both described to be between 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. One man is described as Caucasian with a very thin build and the second is described as having short, black hair.

Both women are described by police as Caucasian, between 5 feet, 2 inches tall to 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair. Police say one woman appears to be pregnant.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Sgt. Erich Jackson at (808) 887-3080, or via email at Erich.Jackson@hawaiicounty.gov. The public can also call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.