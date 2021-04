HONOLULU (KHON2) — A temporary road closure is scheduled for Keala O Keawe Road (Highway 160) near the scenic point above Pu’uhonua O Hōnaunau National Historical Park.

The closure is set for Thursday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Police will be investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the area on March 19.

Drivers will only be able to access Pu’uhonua O Hōnaunau National Historical Park from the north (makai) during the closure.

Expect delays when traveling through the area.