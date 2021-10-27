Big Island police say speed, no helmet factors in motorcycle crash after body found on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police investigated a traffic-related death after the body of a motorcyclist was found around 8:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

According to police, the body of 44-year-old Tyson Garcia of Puna and his motorcycle were discovered near pasture land along Daniel K. Inouye Highway (DKI) — aka Saddle Road — in the area of mile markers 31 and 32.

Police found that Garcia was going west on DKI Highway while riding a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. While on a curved left on the road, Garcia apparently continued straight, crossed into the right shoulder and hit the curb at the edge of the asphalt. Police believe that Garcia and the motorcycle went airborne over a fence, landing in the pasture.

Big Island police reported that the 44-year-old was apparently not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Garcia was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m.

It was determined that speed and not wearing a helmet were factors in the crash; a pending autopsy and estimated time of death relating to the collision will allow police to determine whether drugs or alcohol were also factors.

Although Big Island police do not believe other vehicles were involved, investigators are not ruling out the possibility.

The crash prompted a road closure of DKI Highway in both directions near mile marker 32.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808) 961-2339 or via email Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.