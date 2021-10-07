Big Island police say speed, impairment are possible factors in fatal single-vehicle crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police reported a 22-year-old Kailua-Kona man died after he lost control of his vehicle and veered off the roadway in Nāpo‘opo‘o on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Police identified the man as Isaac Gideon and said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. The single-vehicle collision happened on Pu‘u Honua Road at mile marker 4.

According to police, it appeared that Gideon — driving a white 1996 Honda Accord — was going south when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road. Police said the vehicle then hit several large rocks, and Gideon was ejected.

He was transported to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m., police said. Police believe speed and impairment are possible factors in this incident and that Gideon was apparently not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Those wanting to remain anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.