Big Island police say a man died after SUV goes off cliff on Highway 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police reported a man died on Saturday, Feb. 5, after an SUV went over a cliff in Papa’aloa — leading to the closure of the makai lane on Highway 19 near mile marker 18.

The man was believed to be the driver of a 2020 Ford Edge SUV. After investigating the incident, police determined he was traveling north on Highway 19, and it appeared the vehicle had veered onto the right shoulder and drove off Nanue bridge.

The vehicle hit the bridge’s support column and landed in the ravine below, where the man was found unresponsive, Big Island police added. This incident happened around 9:37 a.m.

He was then was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:02 p.m. on Feb. 5. He remains unidentified until officials can positively identify him and notify his next of kin.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation stated they had placed a 12-ton weight restriction for Highway 19 over Nanue bridge out of caution as crews inspect the damage and remove debris. The makai lane will continue to be closed until the structural inspection is completed.

Police said that speed seemed to be the primary factor in the collision, but further investigation will be done to find any other additional factors. During the time of the collision, Big Island police also reported the area was overcast but the roadways appeared wet.

The Big Island Fire Department was also at the scene to provide access to the vehicle, which police said would not have been possible without them.

This is the seventh fatal traffic collision of 2022. Around the same time period in 2021, there were only three fatal traffic collisions.