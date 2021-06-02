Big Island police report 44.5% increase in DUI arrests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence from May 24 through May 30.

Five of them were involved in a traffic accident, and two of them were under the age of 21.

Police saw a 44.5% increase in DUI arrests this year, with 513 arrests, compared to this time last year, with 355 arrests.

However, there was 1.5% decrease in major accidents this year, with 328 accidents, compared to 333 during the same period last year.

The number of traffic fatalities also rose this year at 37.5%.

This year, there were 11 fatal crashes that resulted in 11 fatalities. Last year, there were eight fatal crashes, resulting in eight fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.