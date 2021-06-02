Big Island police report 44.5% increase in DUI arrests

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence from May 24 through May 30.

Five of them were involved in a traffic accident, and two of them were under the age of 21.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Police saw a 44.5% increase in DUI arrests this year, with 513 arrests, compared to this time last year, with 355 arrests.

However, there was 1.5% decrease in major accidents this year, with 328 accidents, compared to 333 during the same period last year.

The number of traffic fatalities also rose this year at 37.5%.

This year, there were 11 fatal crashes that resulted in 11 fatalities. Last year, there were eight fatal crashes, resulting in eight fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories