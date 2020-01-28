Big Island Police renew calls for help in finding 6-year-old boy

There’s a renewed call for help to find a six-year-old Big Island boy who’s been missing for over a month.

Police say they don’t believe foul play is involved, and are hoping for new information to help with the search.

Benny Rapoza was last seen on December 20. Frustration is also setting in for family and friends, who say they want police to be more active in pursuing the leads.

Rapoza was last seen leaving a home on Kalanianaole Avenue with no shoes and just a diaper on. He’s three feet tall, weighs about 50 pounds and has been diagnosed with non-verbal autism, so he is unable to speak.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s even more so heartbreaking for the family and we’re doing our best to try and find him,” said Lt. Sandor Finkey of the Hawaii Police Department.

Police say they’ve searched the area and checked surveillance videos, and none of it has been able to provide anything helpful. Investigators have also spoken with family members, friends, and anyone else who might have information.

“The schools and also neighbors and anybody who’s familiar with Benny. At this time we have no reason to believe that there’s any foul play involved,” said Lt. Finkey.

Police are hoping that new information could provide a breakthrough. But volunteers organizing the search are getting frustrated because they say they have reported to police that that child has been seen, and police have not responded.

“When somebody calls in and says I’ve seen him, I know where I’ve seen him at and there’s no follow up on that, it just blows my mind,” said Moana-Lei Mauga, volunteer search coordinator.

She says she’s in been in close contact with the boy’s mother and police have not called back to give them information.

“Nobody’s calling, nobody’s checking up on leads, there’s even been other people reporting that they’re calling detectives they’re not getting any phone calls back,” said Mauga.

Lt. Finkey says investigators follow through on all credible leads. And anyone with information is asked to call Big Island police.