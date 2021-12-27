Big Island police remind residents of state rules on igniting fireworks

HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — On Dec. 27, the Hawai’i Island Police Department (HPD) educated the public, in a press release, on rules governing the use of fireworks.

According to HPD, the Hawai’i state law dictates that anyone purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting, discharging aerial devices, displaying fireworks, or articles pyrotechnic without a valid pyrotechnic permit may face Class C felony charges resulting in a five-year term of imprisonment if convicted.

HPD said anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risk not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and potentially neighbors as well.

Fireworks are permitted from 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

However, anyone who wants to purchase fireworks must pay a permit fee of $25 which is available through Hawai’i Fire Department. According to HPD, the permit allows an adult to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers.

Common fireworks allowed without a permit include:

cylindrical fountains

cone fountains

wheels

illuminating torches and colored fire

dipped sticks

sparklers

salutes

What fireworks are not allowed:

At any time outside the specified time period on New Year’s Eve.

In any school building or on any school grounds without authorization from school officials.

Within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home for the elderly, church where services are held, zoo, animal hospital or shelter

Prohibited fireworks include:

jumping jacks

flying pigs

rockets

helicopters

satellites

roman candles

mines

shells

aerial luminary devices — also known — as sky lanterns

HPD said it is also illegal to:

Extract the explosive or pyrotechnic contents from any fireworks.

Throw ignited fireworks at, into, or from a moving vehicle.

Have anyone under the age of 18 purchase, possess or ignite any fireworks unless they are under the immediate supervision and control of their parents or an authorized adult.

Fireworks safety tips for pets: