Big Island police release identity of victim in fatal Puna shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jay Allen Freeman, 59, has been identified as the victim in Monday’s fatal shooting that occurred in the Aloha Estates subdivision of Puna.

Daris Paul Pacheco, 32, is being held for suspicion of second-degree murder while police continue their investigation.

On April 26, just before 1 p.m., police responded to a residence on Nau Nani Road in Volcano after they received a report of a male shooting victim. Upon arrival, police discovered Freeman’s body in his yard.

Pacheco was reported to be seen walking from the scene towards his nearby residence where he stayed inside for hours after negotiators initiated contact. He was taken into custody at approximately 3:15 p.m. without incident.

An autopsy performed on Tuesday, April 27, concluded that Freeman died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed this incident or has information to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2381 or casey.cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.