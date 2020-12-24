Big Island police officers to wear body cameras

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Christmas eve, the Hawaii Police Department (HPD) completed outfitting officers with body worn cameras across Hawaii Island.

Nearly 150 patrol, traffic enforcement and community policing officers in the South Kohala, North Kohala, Ka’u and Hamakua districts were seen wearing body cameras Thursday.

HPD says an estimated 300 officers islandwide have now been trained and outfitted with the Axon Body 2 camera, with 150 officers already wearing them when the program launched last month.

The Axon Body 2 camera is used by many law enforcement agencies around the nation. Recordings from the cameras can be used to demonstrate transparency to the public, document statements, observations and behaviors by both law enforcement and the public.

The department’s protocol requires officers to activate the cameras when they have contact with the public, such as on traffic stops, during arrests or while responding to a call. The recording may be stopped once they are done with that incident.

HPD also says officers will use their discretion in instances where a victim requests not to be on camera. However, if the situation requires their taking law enforcement action, the camera will remain on.

The department plans to store all body wearing camera videos for a minimum of two years. Videos that are associated with a case will be kept for as long as is necessary until the case is adjudicated.

If a member of the public is involved in an incident and wants a copy of the footage the officer took during that encounter, HPD says they can submit a formal request to the police chief’s office.

