Big Island police officer is recognized for saving a man’s life after being attacked by a wild pig

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every month the Kona Crime Prevention Committee (KCPC) honors a police officer in West Hawaii, and this month, Island of Hawaii police officer Dustin Medeiros was recognized for saving a man’s life, after he was seriously attacked by a wild animal in June.

Hawaii Police Department (HPD) said the injured man was attacked by a feral pig, without warning when he was walking on his farm. The man sustained large lacerations to his thigh and calf and was experiencing significant blood loss.

Officer Medeiros immediately recognized the severity of the situation, and applied his department-issued tourniquet to the man’s leg to stem the bleeding, according to HPD.

KCPC said Officer Medeiros was professional and kept a high level of composure in acting quickly during a life threatening situation.

KCPC also pointed out that officers are normally nominated by their supervisors from the various police districts and a winner is selected by the KCPC board of directors.