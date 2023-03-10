KALOPA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island police said they are searching for Ronald Kahihikolo and need the public’s assistance.

He is a suspect in an attempted murder with numerous outstanding bench warrents.

Police said that Kahihikolo is believed to be in the Hāmākua area. He was last seen shortly before noon on foot in the area of Highway 19 near the 40 mile marker in the Lower Kalopa area.

Kahihikolo is considered to be armed and dangerous; those who see him or come into contact with him are advised to call 911 immediately.

