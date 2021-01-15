Big Island police need help finding stolen statue

File – An example of the statue that was taken sometime between the evening of Monday, Jan. 11, and the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13, from a temple on Kilauea Avenue. (Lt. William H. Derr/Hawaii Police Department)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen statue that was taken sometime between the evening of Monday, Jan. 11, and the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 13, from a temple on Kilauea Avenue.

Police say, the cast concrete statue is described as being approximately four feet tall and very heavy.

Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the statue is asked to contact Hilo Community Policing Section Lt. William Derr at (808)-961-2350 or the police non-emergency line at (808)-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Hawaii Island CrimeStoppers at (808)-961-3311.