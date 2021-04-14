Big Island police looking for 13 batteries stolen from radio tower in Kaʻū

File – Example photo of one of the 13 batteries that were stolen from a radio tower in Kaʻū, Hawaii, April 14, 2021. (Hawaii Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13 deep-cycle batteries that were stolen from a radio tower in Kaʻū during the first week of April 2021.

Police say the tower provides essential communication for emergency responders.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Kaʻū patrol officers responded to the radio tower on Wednesday, April 7, after a loss of the radio signal was detected. Technicians discovered that the 13 large batteries had been removed upon arriving.

Officials say the tower went offline for about 10 hours before power was fully restored on Thursday, April 8.

Detectives determined that the batteries were being sold or distributed in Kaʻū area shortly after the theft. Police say the batteries — which weigh 200 pounds each — have an estimated value of $300 per unit for a total estimated value of $3,900.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 238, or by email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300 to be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.