Big Island police investigating school burglary in Volcano area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are seeking information regarding a school burglary incident that occurred some time between 7 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday in the Volcano area.

On Monday, Oct. 18, officers responded to the school that reported several electronic items were taken.

Police determined that the suspect(s) pried open a classroom door, and stole 11 laptops and two video projectors, which are valued at more than $4,300. The suspect(s) also tried to open a storage trailer. It appears that the suspect(s) knew the layout of the premises, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Officer Dwight Walker III at (808) 965-2716, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.