Big Island police investigating dog attack that critically injured kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a dog owner after multiple dogs attacked three kupuna, leaving one in critical condition.

The incident happened on Aug. 14 in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision on 12th Ave.

Police said the 85-year-old Puna woman was searching for her lost dog when two neighboring dogs attacked her. Two men, 89 years old and 85 years old, attempted to fend off the dogs. The woman was critically hurt with injuries to her head, neck and arms. The two men, who were bitten multiple times, were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

The two dogs are in the custody of Animal Control while police investigate the case. The property where the dogs came from has a partially fenced yard, however, they were not secured and able to get out. Police said there is no reported history of previous incidents involving the dogs being loose in the area. It is not known at this time what provoked the attack.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. This number can also be used to report vicious dogs.