Big Island police investigating death of Alabama visitor found in waters near Waikoloa Beach Resort

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred in South Kohala on Tuesday, June 8, after an unresponsive man was found in waters at the Pentagon mooring, located off of Anaehoomalu Bay.

He has been identified as 68-year-old Harry Wakefield of Alabama.

Police received a call from a charter snorkeling boat that an unresponsive man was found in waters near the Waikoloa Beach Resort area. Fire medics performed CPR before transporting the patient to Queens North Hawai’i Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:22 a.m.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.