Big Island police investigating break-in at post office

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are asking for help in identifying the suspects involved in a break-in at the Hōlualoa Post Office.

The break-in occurred some time between Saturday, July 10, and Monday, July 12.

On Monday, police responded to a report of a possible break-in at the post office at around 7 a.m. Officers determined that unknown persons entered the facility some time after it closed on Saturday and before employees arrived on Monday.

USPS employees are working to determine if any mail was removed from the post office.

Big Island police are handling preliminary investigations until agents from the United States Postal Inspection Service arrive on island to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311; or Detective Ray Fukada at (808) 326-4646 extension 281; or via email at ray.fukada@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can make a tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.