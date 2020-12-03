Big Island police investigating attempted murder in Papaikou

File – Police on the Big Island have launched an attempted murder investigation after a two males were reportedly shot at on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Papaikou.

PAPAIKOU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island have launched an attempted murder investigation after two males were reportedly shot at on Wednesday, Dec. 2 in Papaikou.

Officials say a 24-year-old victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center after sustaining multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He later underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

Officers responded to the area of the Papaikou Transfer Station on the Old Mamalahoa Highway shortly after 1 p.m. on Dec. 2. Upon arrival, they were informed by the victims that the suspect had driven away after the shooting.

The second victim, a 50-year-old male, was not injured in the incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the reported shooting, which is being classified as attempted first-degree murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Wendall Carter at 808-961-2383.

Correction: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect date. The story has been corrected.