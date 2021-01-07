Big Island police investigating Aloha Estates murder

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The discovery of a body within a shallow grave prompted Big Island police to open a homicide investigation on Thursday, Jan. 7, after an autopsy determined the victim died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police were first called to the scene after human remains were discovered in the shallow grave on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in the Aloha Estates subdivision of Puna near Road 16.

Police believe the remains had been buried for approximately two weeks.

An autopsy performed during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 7, and a conclusion from the forensic pathologist led investigators to rule the manner of death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311.

Tipsters that would like to remain anonymous can call the Big Island CrimeStoppers number at (808)-961-8300.