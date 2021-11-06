Big Island police investigating 13-year-old who allegedly made school-shooting threats

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to messages made where he allegedly said he had a shotgun and was interested in possibly bringing it to school to cause harm.

According to officials, the boy from Pahoa was arrested at his home at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. He was then released to his parents shortly before 5 a.m. pending further investigation.

The 13-year-old apparently made these threatening messages in an Instagram friends group chat, officials reported. During the ongoing investigation, officers found a broken BB gun resembling a shotgun at his home.

Hawaii police want to inform the public that there is no current threat to any public, private or charter schools on the Big Island.

