Big Island police investigate written shooting threat found at Waiakea High School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a threatening message that was written on a bathroom wall at Waiakea High School on March 4.

School officials reported to the discovery of a written message at about 1:50 p.m. and reported the discovery to the police.

The message in the bathroom threatens shooting the school with a date of March 5, 2020.

No one was directly mentioned in the threat which remains very broad in scope.



The message was hidden behind the stall door and scribed on the stall wall. It is not determined when the message was written. Police are taking the threat seriously, as is the school and certain measures for Thursday, March 5, will be in place to prevent any trouble.



Currently, there are no suspects. The school has no plans to close on Thursday, and parents should expect an increased police presence at the school with the goal of keeping our children safe.



Police officials say that any threat made toward any school, person, or entity is taken seriously and the police caution that these kinds of messages are unacceptable and bring with it state and federal laws that are prosecutable with such a threat.



Social media sites are already publishing this incident, which makes it more concerning to law enforcement and the school.

“All social media does in these circumstances is bring popularity to the message, which should be discouraged, since it threatens our children at the school,” said South Hilo Patrol Captain Kenneth Quiocho. “The school should be a safe environment for our keiki, but people like this threaten that environment and we will not stand for that.”



Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to call police, or CrimeStoppers 961-8300 where the caller can remain anonymous.

The matter remains under investigation by police and school authorities.