Big Island police investigate the death of a little girl

HAWAII (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl on Wednesday, November 27.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, her death stemmed from an incident that happened at a residence in the Hawaii Beaches Subdivision.

The incident happened on Nov. 27, around 11:44 a.m. when Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a little girl with an injury to her neck.

Hawaii Fire Department medics transferred the child to the Hilo Medical Center, where she later died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Detectives classified the case as manslaughter and will continue to investigate the incident.

