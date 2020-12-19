Big Island police identify victim of fatal Hilo shooting

File – Hawaii Island police have identified the male victim whose body was found shot in a vehicle in Hilo on Friday, Dec. 18, as 41-year-old Benjamin Davidson, of Hilo.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have identified the male victim whose body was found shot in a vehicle in Hilo on Friday, Dec. 18, as 41-year-old Benjamin Davidson, of Hilo.

South Hilo Patrol officers responded to Puainako Town Center around 4:00 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and that a victim had been shot inside of his vehicle.

The victim taken from the parking lot of Puainako Town Center to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that Davidson died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are following up on leads and are continuing a second-degree murder investigation.

Police say they are looking to question the driver of a white two-door sedan that was seen near the victim’s vehicle and then exiting the parking lot.

Anyone with information can contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808)-961-2386 or email at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.