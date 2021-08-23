Big Island police identify victim in fatal Kealakekua shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The victim in Saturday’s shooting in Kealakekua has been identified as 61-year-old Frank Damiano of Kailua-Kona. An autopsy is scheduled to determine cause of death.

Officers determined that Damiano was an acquaintance of the 79-year-old suspect. Police said he had entered the suspect’s home on Mamalahoa Highway when an argument ensued and Damiano was shot.

When police arrived, the suspect turned over the firearm and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. However, he was released on Sunday pending investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Tyler Prokopec of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224 or email at tyler.prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.