Big Island police find overdue hiker confused walking in lava field

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, April 20, Big Island police and fire personnel responded to Piilani Road in Kalapana Gardens for a report of an overdue hiker.

The first unit arrived on scene at approximately 7:20 p.m.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., police found the patient walking in a lava field. She told officers she was confused and unsure of what happened.

The patient was transported to a hospital in Hilo for further evaluation.