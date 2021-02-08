Big Island Police Department electrical issues resolved after affecting 9-1-1 calls

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — UPDATE: 02/08 11:33 a.m.: Electrical issues affecting the Hawaii Island Police Department’s communications center has been resolved, says HPD.

Hawaii Island police (HPD) are reporting electrical issues with its communications center resulting in limited phone services.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

HPD says they are still able to answer calls and provide service, but advise the public to anticipate slight delays.

Should callers be unable to reach 9-1-1, police advise contacting the department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or your local police station listed below.

Honokaʻa Station (Hāmākua District)

Commander: Captain Regino Saludares (808) 775-7533

District boundaries: the North Hilo District at Kaʻala Gulch/the South Kohala District at Lakeland.

Laupāhoehoe Station (North Hilo District)

Commander: Captain Regino Saludares (808) 962-2120

District boundaries: the Hāmākua District at Kaʻala Gulch/the South Hilo District at Hakalau Gulch.

Hilo Station (South Hilo District)

Commander: Captain Reed Mahuna (808) 961-2214

District boundaries: the North Hilo district at Hakalau/the Puna District at Pāpaʻi.

Pāhoa Station (Puna District)

Commander: Captain John L. Briski (808) 965-2716

District boundaries: the South Hilo District at Pāpaʻi/the Kaʻū district at Keauhou Landing.

Nāʻālehu Station (Kaʻū District)

Commander: Captain Miles Chong (808) 939-2520

District boundaries: the Kona District at Kaulanamauna/the Puna district at Keauhou Landing.

Kona Station (Kona District)

Commander: Captain Gilbert Gaspar (808) 326-4646, Ext. 299

District boundaries: the South Kohala District at Waikoloa/the Kaʻū District at Kaulanamauna.

Waimea Station (South Kohala District)

Commander: Captain Sherry Bird (808) 887-3080

District boundaries: the North Kohala District at Kiowa/the Kona District at Kauai Point.

Kapaʻau Station (North Kohala District)