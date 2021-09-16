Big Island police continue to seek tips for missing boy last seen in 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police will also continue to investigate their only missing child case.

Benny Rapoza has been missing since Dec. 20 of 2019. He was six years old at the time.

According to investigators, Benny was last seen leaving a home on Kalanianaole Avenue with no shoes and wearing just a diaper.

Police say that they’ve searched the area and checked surveillance videos with no luck. Investigators have also spoken to family members, friends, and anyone who is familiar with Benny.

To this date, there have been no new leads. Anyone with information on Benny’s disappearance is asked to call Big Island Police.