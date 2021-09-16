Big Island police continue to seek tips for missing boy last seen in 2019

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police will also continue to investigate their only missing child case.

Benny Rapoza has been missing since Dec. 20 of 2019. He was six years old at the time.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

According to investigators, Benny was last seen leaving a home on Kalanianaole Avenue with no shoes and wearing just a diaper.

Police say that they’ve searched the area and checked surveillance videos with no luck. Investigators have also spoken to family members, friends, and anyone who is familiar with Benny.

To this date, there have been no new leads. Anyone with information on Benny’s disappearance is asked to call Big Island Police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories