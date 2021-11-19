Big Island police continue to seek information on murder investigation opened in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are renewing their request for information regarding a second-degree murder investigation that was opened in July 2021 and remains unsolved.

On July 31, police responded to MacKenzie State Recreation Area in Puna after a fisherman reported finding a body on the rocks near the shore break. Police believe the body had been there for about a week.

An autopsy confirmed that the victim died from a gunshot wound to the head. He has been identified as 76-year-old Michael Rosenbaum, of Pahoa. Rosenbaum was reported missing on July 24 and last seen alive on July 22 in Pahoa town.

Police ask anyone who may have information on this investigation, or who may have seen Rosenbaum in the latter part of July, to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378. He may also be reached via email at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app.