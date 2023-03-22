HONOLULU (KHON) – Hawai’i Island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz joins Brigette Namata on the KHON News at 7p.m. on KHII to discuss a number of issues.

On fentanyl seizures:

“In addition to 42 pounds of meth and almost a quarter pound of heroin, we’ve also seized almost a half pound of fentanyl. That might not sound like a lot. But that’s about 218 grams so far this year, using the DEA numbers. That’s enough fentanyl to kill 100,000 people, which is half the population of the Big Island. We’ve seized that much fentanyl since the beginning of the year. It’s extremely troubling.”

On police vacancies and overtime costs:

“I’m short about 99 total positions out of my 640. And because of that, the work that the women and men are doing every day doesn’t stop. So I can’t leave beats unfilled, I can’t leave positions unfilled. The only way really to pay for that is to help people come in on overtime to keep the community safe. I think that the county gave us a little over $2.2 million for overtime for the fiscal year that ends in June. I’m pretty sure our budget so far has completely blown, we’re at about $6 million worth of overtime that we’ve spent. And that’s largely due to the fact that it costs more to bring in someone on overtime than it does to pay another employee straight time.”

On overhauling the use of force policy:

“The use of force policy for our department has largely been untouched for several decades. That being said, the tactics and the techniques that we’re teaching people now in our recruit class are different. So while one officer might refer to a tactic by one name, a supervisor might be unfamiliar with that terminology. Rather than changing a lot of what we’re going to do, what we want to do is go through and apply a consistent terminology throughout the policy and then hold training, for all departments, in order to bring everybody up to speed about the common terminology that we’re using. And then also give them an opportunity to practice is use of force tactics and techniques in a controlled environment.”