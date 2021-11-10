Big Island police charge 3 Kailua-Kona residents for alleged credit card, identity theft

Three Kailua-Kona residents have been charged for alleged credit card theft. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police reported that three Kailua-Kona residents were charged in connection to a credit card theft investigation after a visitor reported her personal bag had been stolen.

According to police, 40-year-old Frank Hesia Jr., 50-year-old Joseph Fournier and 43-year-old Sabrina Chu were charged for alleged theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and unauthorized possession of confidential information.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Hesia Jr.’s bail was set at $109,000 and Fournier’s bail was set at $6,500; Chu’s bail was set at $2,250.

On Monday, Nov. 8, a 27-year-old woman reported to police that her bag was stolen and that she noticed a fraudulent transaction on her credit card took place at a Kona store. When police watched the store’s video surveillance, they witnessed a male suspect using the victim’s credit card to make a fraudulent purchase and a female suspect with the stolen bag.

Police reported that they noticed Hesia Jr. was wearing the same clothing as the male suspect in the video; both Hesia Jr. and Chu were arrested on site. During their investigation, police discovered that the credit card was also fraudulently used at four other Kona establishments.

The third suspect, Fournier, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 9, as he also apparently used the stolen card to make a purchase exceeding $300. The victim then got her bag back with all contents accounted for.

Here is what all three suspects were charged for, specifically, according to Big Island police:

Sabrina Chu

Fourth-degree theft; unauthorized possession of confidential personal information

Frank Hesia Jr.

Theft/forgery of a card; third-degree forgery; habitual property crime; fourth-degree theft; third-degree identity theft; four counts each of fraudulent use of a credit card; unauthorized possession of confidential personal information

Joseph Fournier

Fraudulent use of a credit card; third-degree theft; third-degree identity theft; unauthorized possession of confidential personal information

All three suspects are in police custody and had their first court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Big Island police urge the public to contact their banks and credit card companies if their cards are stolen or lost, as well as monitor their accounts for suspicious or fraudulent activity. Those who think their cards are being used fraudulently should call (808) 935-3311.