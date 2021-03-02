Big Island police canines receive first aid donation

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Police Department canines and handlers received a donation from the Hawaii Island K9 Association in a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 25, that contained seven trauma first aid kits and seven nasal Narcan kits.

The kits are being designated to each of the Department’s seven canine units — five narcotics canines and two live search canines.

The donation also included veterinarian training in how to use the equipment, training aids, canine toys and other materials. The total value of the donation is $2,000, according to police.

The chief of Hawaii Island police said, the Department appreciates the generous donation from the Hawaii Island K9 Association.

“We want to make sure the canines are protected,” said Tammy Passmore, founder and board chair of the Hawaii Island K9 Association. “We saw a need for the canines to have the specialty training and equipment so they can perform their job.”

More information about the Hawaii Island K9 Association can be found here.