Big Island police asking public to help locate two individuals

Big Island Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals wanted for questioning in a criminal investigation.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Dwayne Cory Wallace of Puna. He is described as being 6-feet-5-inches, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The second individual is identified as 25-year-old Ronson Harley Carvalho of Puna. He is described as local, being 5-feet-7-inches, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Grant Todd by calling (808) 961-2381 or via email at Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov.