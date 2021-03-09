Big Island police arrest, charge alleged Puna escapee

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island arrested and charged 24-year-old Kelia Armstrong, of Pahoa on Friday, March 5, after she allegedly escaped police custody following her initial arrest on Monday, Feb. 15.

Police said, Armstrong escaped custody shortly before noon on Feb. 15.

According to officials, Armstrong was located at a residence in Leilani Estates on Friday and was arrested by the Area I Special Enforcement Unit.

Armstrong was charged with second-degree escape and fourth-degree theft. Her bail was set at $2,500.

Police said, Armstrong remained in police custody over the weekend of Saturday, March 6, before her initial scheduled court appearance on Monday, March 8. Armstrong was released by the court without bail following her initial appearance.