Big Island police arrest, charge 4 people for fraudulent business checks

Four people from Kailua-Kona have been arrested and charged by Big Island police for forgery and criminal conspiracy. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have arrested and charged two men and two females from Kailua-Kona for apparently creating and spreading fraudulent business checks dating back to February 2021.

The four individuals include Lealofitaute Soares, 42; Bailey Kurashige, 25; Chandler Palakiko, 30; and Lane Miyake-Kamahele, 30.

Officials reported all four were each charged with one count of first-degree forgery and one count of criminal conspiracy; bail was set at $17,000 each.

According to officials, their acts resulted in the “theft of U.S. currency from various businesses and banks.”

For anyone with more information regarding these incidents should contact Detective Tyler Prokopec of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 326-4646 ext. 224 or email tyler.prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov.