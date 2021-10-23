Big Island police arrest, charge 19-year-old with several counts of burglary, property damage, theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Dylan Gomes from Kamuela with property crimes that happened Thursday, Oct. 21.

Police were able to connect Gomes to three incidents that happened Thursday. On Friday, Oct. 22, Gomes was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree criminal property damage, as well as one count of fourth-degree theft. Gomes’ bail was set at $23,000.

According to police, on Thursday morning, a man was seen via video surveillance entering a closed business in the 1100 block of Lindsey Road in Kamuela by damaging a lock. He was also observed on the video causing damage to items in the building.

Police then received another report in the area of the 1200 block of Lindsey Road of a suspicious man pushing a bicycle. A witness said that when they confronted the man, he left the bicycle and the area. It was then discovered that the bicycle’s owner left it at a bike rack; no one had permission to use or take it.

Big Island police then received a third report from a business in the 1200 block of Lindsey Road where a man was found sleeping in a rental room that was meant to be vacant. Police also stated that the man broke a door adjacent to a room being cleaned. He was questioned by staff and left.

Police said they contacted the man in the business’ parking lot, and he was taken into custody; police linked Gomes to all three incidents. At the time of his arrest, Gomes was already out on bail for another incident that happened in September. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant with a bail of $500, police reported.

Gomes is still in police custody as he waits for his initial court appeared Monday, Oct. 25.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents or who was in the area, can call Detective Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell at (808) 326-4646 ext. 26, email Kimmerlyn.Makuakane-Jarrell@hawaiicounty.gov or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.