Big Island police arrest 3 on suspicion of firearm, drug offenses

File – Mug shots of Gerlad Kim (left), Rory Kim (center) and Jelson Leslie (right), March 4, 2021. (Hawaii Police Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men and a woman were arrested on Thursday in connection with numerous drug and firearms offenses that occurred in West Hawaii.

According to police, Area II Vice officers executed search warrants at a property off Mamalahoa Highway in Kainaliu.

Officers ended up recovering a total of 23.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a 20 gauge shotgun, a 12 gauge shotgun, a .44 caliber pistol and more than 800 rounds of various types of rifle, shotgun and pistol ammunition.

A total of $894 were also seized for forfeiture.

One of the men, identified as 51-year-old Gerald Kim of Kealakekua, was charged with Promotion of a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree, four counts of firearm ownership/possession prohibited and contempt of court.

Kim’s wife, 51-year-old Rory Kim, was also charged for her alleged role. The third suspect, 48-year-old Jelson Leslie of Captain Cook was arrested on suspicion of promoting a dangerous drug.

According to police, Leslie was released pending further investigation for the drug offense, but remained in custody for his bench warrants.

Gerald’s bail was set at $126,000 while Rory’s was set at $2,000.

Leslie’s bail was set at $650.