Big Island police: 3 men assault victims, steal car then turn themselves in

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three men were arrested and two were charged on Sunday for an array of crimes spanning from alleged assault and terroristic threatening to unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and attempted murder.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on July 25 along Ali‘i Drive. Big Island police responded to reports of three men who had apparently assaulted three victims and took their car.

The men are being identified as 32-year-old Donoven Pogtis and 20-year-old Todd Cabanlet. The third man’s identity is not being revealed at this time.

According to police, the suspects allegedly assaulted the three victims, took the car the victims were in at the time and later returned to the scene and struck one of the victim’s with his own vehicle before striking another vehicle and a building.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and later released. Neither of the other victims were seriously injured.

The suspects reportedly turned themselves in to police at around 3 a.m., according to HPD.

Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section charged Donoven Pogtis with attempted murder in the second-degree, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle in the first-degree, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, assault in the first-degree, assault in the second-degree, terroristic threatening in the first-degree, attempted assault in the second-degree, reckless endangering, duty upon striking and accident involving damage.

His total bail was set at $63,800.

Todd Cabanlet was charged with terroristic threatening in the second-degree and two counts of assault in the third-degree.

His total bail was set at $1,500.

The third man was released pending further investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Anson Caceres, via email at anson.caceres@hawaiicounty.gov, or at (808) 326-4646 ex. 225 or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.