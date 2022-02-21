Big Island outdoor shack for sale $159K

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A home in Naalehu is raising some eyebrows, it’s affordable but not for everyone.

The structure sits on a quarter acre of land in rural Naalehu on Hawaii island and is listed for $159,000.

It’s about 15 to 20 minutes away from the beach and the listing reads ‘recently built and brand new,’ with papaya, banana, and avocado trees.

“It is roughing it but it’s not completely roughing it,” said realtor Ivory Kalber. “It’s definitely like one step up from camping. This is definitely for someone that wants to live off grid live with the land.”

The home has ocean and mountain views too.

The structure has six solar panel units and has an enclosed 100 square-foot bedroom and lanai.

“He enclosed the bedroom, and it has the louvered windows, so if it’s windy, you just pop them down,” Kalber said. “If not, you know you have a nice breeze coming through, and then that lanai living I mean, you just can’t beat it.”

The kitchen and bathroom are covered but outdoors.

“On demand water heater, so you’ll get warm showers,” she explained. “It has two small catchment tanks there that are fully enclosed, so that’s a great system. Those go to a filtering system and then a propane gas stove in your little kitchen area. So, it’s quite equipped.”

Kalber said she sold something similar for the owner on the other side of the island. She said the owner has lived on this property since he built it about a year ago.

“He felt great there,” Kalber said. “He felt safe. Everything’s been really fine. He’s enjoyed it a lot, so maybe for someone like him maybe a single guy, maybe a couple. I wouldn’t really recommend it for a family.”

The listing reads that it’s turn-key but the improvements are un-permitted.

“He’s not harming anything,” she said. “There’s many on the island. We’re quite used to it.”

Kalber said she’s received many calls from people who want to turn it into a vacation rental.

“A lot of people have been calling, asking if they can set it up as an Airbnb and with our current laws, you cannot just set it up just like that no big deal,” she added. “You’d have to have had a permit, and the permitting process and window for applying for a permit has been closed now. So that’s not available.”

We reached out to the county but haven’t heard back, however building codes and permits do exist to ensure safe structures.