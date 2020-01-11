Big Island opens shelter at Butler Building at Afook Chinen Auditorium if evacuations are needed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island Civil defense reports that residents in the Wailuku River area are at risk during the flash flood watch.

Residents have been warned that it is possible evacuations may be needed. If they are needed, they can go to the Butler Building at Afook Chinen Auditorium.

There are road closures in Hilo at Kamehameha Avenue, Bay Front Highway and Aupuni Street.

This flash flood watch is for the entire state through Sunday. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.