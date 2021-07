HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many Kailua-Kona residents were bewildered to find that a fireworks show scheduled for 8 p.m. at Kailua Park did not go off.

Hawaii County officials explained that this was the result of technical issues.

Now, the County will be hosting a fireworks show on Monday, July 5, at 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s show is expected to run for approximately 10 minutes at the north end of the old runway at Kailua Park.