Big Island mother sentenced to 10 years probation for manslaughter, starvation of her daughter

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Big Island mother accused of starving her daughter to death has been sentenced to 10 years probation plus credit for time served.
Tiffany Stone, who was originally charged with murder, was sentenced yesterday for manslaughter.
In June 2016, emergency responders found 9-year-old Shaelynn Lehano-Stone unconscious in her home.
She died hours later, and according to her death certificate, she was denied food by her caregivers.
The girl’s father, Kevin Lehano, and grandmother Henrietta Stone were also arrested and charged with second degree murder. Their trials are pending.