HONOLULU (KHON2) — The death toll from drug overdoses continues to rise.

While methamphetamines are still killing more people here in Hawaii, Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) said data from the county medical examiners show deaths linked to Fentanyl are on the rise.

Big Island resident Kym Peck is still grieving. Her 14-year-old daughter died of a Fentanyl overdose in October from drugs she said came in the mail.

“This is happening, and it’s happening to people who don’t think it’s gonna happen to them,” Peck said.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she said wiping tears from her cheeks. “She was my person. She was just a wonderful, wonderful little girl. You know, she really was.”

“Did you ever think that anything like this could ever hit your family?” asked KHON.

“I didn’t think it would ever happen to her you know, I mean, she was not a drug addict,” Peck explained. “She was not your typical– what you think is your typical case. This can happen to any family at any time.”

Yabuta said drug overdoses are happening everywhere to every age, gender, ethnicity and socioeconomic background.

“People are dying from it every year, every day,” he said.

And he added that the number of fatal drug overdoses in the state jumped from 305 in 2021 to 320 in 2022.

“The trend remains to be methamphetamine is our greatest drug threat; however, we see an increase in Fentanyl, which we suspected.”

According to Yabuta, in 2021 there were 48 total Fentanyl related fatal overdoses in the state. Oahu (24) and Kauai (9) saw the most, with Maui (8) and Hawaii island (7) seeing the least.

Then in 2022 the total Fentanyl drug related fatal overdoses jumped to 64. Oahu (42) and Maui (12) saw the highest death toll, and Hawaii (6) Kauai (4) saw the fewest.

Yabuta said educating the public and making sure people have access to lifesaving tools like Narcan are the best way to prevent more unnecessary deaths.

Click here for resources relating to Fentanyl and drug overdose prevention.

For Peck, talking about what happened is giving her purpose.

“What’s important to me right now is to help other people through this,” she said.