Big Island mayor suffers heart attack, feeling better

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth says he is in good spirits following an apparent heart attack over the weekend that required the placement of a stent.

The newly inaugurated Hawaii County mayor was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital (NHCH) on Saturday, Jan. 9 for what he described as discomfort in his chest.

County officials say Roth was transported to Hilo Medical Center shortly after his arrival at NHCH where he had a stent put in.

A second evaluation of health is still underway as doctors continue to monitor his condition, but his office says he is recovering and getting some work done from the hospital bed.

“My wife Noriko and I are humbled by the outpouring of support and aloha we have received from our island community,” said Mayor Roth. “I would like to mahalo all of the staff here at Hilo Medical Center who have shown me excellent care, and I am confident that I will be back to full health very soon. In the meantime, I know my team will continue to work tirelessly to serve our community in my stead.”

Hawaii County Managing Director Lee Lord is currently serving as Acting Mayor during Roth’s recovery.