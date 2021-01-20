Big Island mayor released from hospital following heart attack

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth throws up a shaka after being released from the hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Hawaii County)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth was released from the hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 20, after almost two weeks in recovery from an apparent heart attack.

The newly inaugurated Hawaii County mayor was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital (NHCH) on Saturday, Jan. 9, for what he described as discomfort in his chest.

County officials later revealed that Mayor Roth had underwent a stent procedure and was on bed rest.

After further monitoring, a second evaluation of health was conducted and the mayor was discharged from the hospital.